Animal Adventure announces array of August events

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Animal Adventure Park announced its special events for the month of August.

On Saturday, August 7, they will host Park After Dark from 6 pm to 9 pm. According to the park, animal behavior is typically different at this time in the evening, and so visitors may get a different experience than a daytime visit.

On Sunday, August 15, Drive-thru Zoo: Mission of Inclusion will take place from 9 am to 10 am to include those who typically would be unable to do standard walk-through visitation to the park. They say last year during the pandemic, many were glad to take advantage of the Drive Thru Zoo opportunities, and so they wished to offer it again. From their vehicles, attendees will be able to observe up to 25 species while driving along a dedicated path through a portion of the park.

On Saturday, August 21, the park will host Girasana: Yoga with Giraffes! from 9 am to 10 am. There, visitors will take part in a unique yoga class prior to park opening on Animal Adventure’s giraffe deck.

For more information on park events, visit Animal Adventure’s website.