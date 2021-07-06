Andrew Giuliani for NY mayor

ENDICOTT, NY – One of the Republicans vying to replace Andrew Cuomo in the Governor’s mansion in next year’s election did some campaigning at last weekend’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, stood by the entrance to the open on Friday, greeting spectators and volunteers as they entered the gate.

Giuliani worked for the Trump Administration in the Office of Public Liaison where he helped with the White

House push to roll back private sector regulations.

He says that if he’s elected governor, he’ll look to do the same in New York.

And he wants to lower taxes although he’ll need to find common ground with the Democratic-controlled legislature to accomplish that.

Giuliani says the unfriendly business atmosphere in New York is driving the population exodus to other states.

“I love this state so much and I’m sick and tired of being the laughing stock and seeing New Yorkers move to Florida, move to Tennessee, South Carolina, to Texas. I want to make sure that New York is the economic and cultural center of the world again the way it had been since we built the Erie Canal here,” says Giuliani.

Giuliani cited school choice and ending what he calls the war on cops as 2 other major themes of his campaign.

And he dismissed a recent straw poll among Republican heirarchy that strongly favored his GOP rival Congressman Lee Zeldin saying that he’s more interested in the support of the rank and file than the party bigwigs.

Watch Giuliani’s full interview below: