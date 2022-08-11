BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In addition to SerlingFest this weekend, there’s another event celebrating the television work of one of Binghamton’s most famous sons.

The Rod Serling Archive at the Bundy Museum is hosting “An Evening at the Night Gallery.”

Night Gallery was a TV series that aired on NBC from 1969 to 1973, similar to the Twilight Zone which had debuted a decade earlier.

Tomorrow evening’s program will include screenings of 2 Night Gallery episodes that Serling wrote, “the Waiting Room” and “The Messiah on Mott Street” as well as a presentation by Serling scholar Paul Gallagher of Baltimore.

Archivist and Historian Michael Pipher said that the Archive at the Bundy has a number of new artifacts, including an iconic dummy.

“I just found a lot more new information in the last week, about his military career,” Pipher said. “Things are on the move. I can google something every day and still find new material after 50 years I’ve been doing this, since the early 70’s.”

Pipher said that plans are being formulated to expand the size of the exhibit at the Bundy.

Tomorrow’s free event takes place at 6 P-M inside the Bundy Annex.

For more information, go to bundymuseumorg.