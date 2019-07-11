1  of  2
An Endicott man is convicted of burglary

News
An Endicott man has been convicted of stealing a pickup truck and tools from a Vestal business. A Broome County Jury found 48 year-old Paul Huss guilty of burglary, grand larceny, and possession of stolen property.

Huss was arrested in October 2017 for breaking into a business on Commerce Road in Vestal and stealing a Ford F-550 and equipment. Police reports at the time indicated that Huss and an accomplice were also found in possession of over 30 stolen U-S Military Veteran and American Legion grave markers. Huss faces a minimum of 12 years in prison if he’s determined to be a persistent felony offender.

