An Annual Event filled with high quality tennis is getting ready to take over Recreation Park

The 26th annual Levene Gouldin and Thompson Tennis Challenger begins next week. The tournament is an ATP Challenger event that is one of two tournaments in New York state and is a part of the United States Tennis Association’s Pro Circuit. Winners will take home a share of the 54 thousand dollar prize pool, and join the list of previous champions which include Leander Paes and two time gold medalist Andy Murray. Tournament Director Laurie Bowen says the low-cost tournament provides residents the chance to see tennis played at its highest level.

“It feels like our own little U.S. Open, we see the same people, we do see a lot of our people at the Open. The tennis is excellent, the players’ skill I don’t think much separates the men from the boys in terms of tennis ability. I think it’s all a little bit in the head. I think they’re all capable, physically, of taking on whomever.”

The tournament begins on Monday with the first match scheduled at 10, and a feature match scheduled every afternoon at five. There will be no charge for admission on Monday, however single day tickets and tournament passes will be sold at the gate.