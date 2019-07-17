1  of  2
An accident in Unadilla has left a woman in critical condition

Last Saturday, at approximately 8 am, police responded to the accident which took place on Country Road 4.  

69-year-old Susan Haney was walking on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a Jeep Patriot operated by 34-year-old Nicole Wilbur. Police say that Wilbur became distracted and drifted off the road eastward where Haney was walking. Wilbur stopped and called 911 and Haney was flown to Upstate Medical in Syracuse where it was reported that she suffered head trauma, internal bleeding, and leg injuries.

Wilbur was issued tickets for Reckless Driving, failure to safely switch lanes, and Failure to Use Due Care For a Pedestrian.

