BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University graduate student is looking to amplify the efforts of 4 local Black women who are all engaged in trying to better their community.

Celia Frank is working on her Masters degree in Sustainable Communities and decided to choose a non-traditional and creative approach to her thesis.

She created a visual display called “Amplifying Action: Binghamton Voices for Social Justice.”

Frank received nominations from the public and chose the following women to highlight: Sulaiminah Burns from Support Black Business 607, housing advocate Ebony Hattoh, Salka Valerio of Citizen Action and Cynthia Averett of VINES.

Frank also interviewed each of the women for her project.

“One common theme is that they’re all fulfilled by the work they do constantly. I asked about a specific time when they felt fulfilled and they all said ‘I feel fulfilled every day,'” says Frank.

The 4 posters are all on display in the windows of the former Citrea restaurant located along the Chenango River Walk near the statue of Martin Luther King, Junior.

Each poster includes a photo and brief description provided by the women and there’s a Q-R code that takes people to SoundCloud audio recordings of the interviews that Frank conducted.

You can also get there using tinyURL.com/amplifybing.

The display went up today to coincide with the Broome County Arts Council’s First Friday Art Walk and will remain up through the end of the month.