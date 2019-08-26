Amidst hard times, Ukrainian Independence Day brings joy to the community

BINGHAMTON N.Y -At a time when Ukrainians continue to battle with
Russians to maintain their freedom, local Ukrainian-Americans celebrated
the country’s independence today.
The annual Ukrainian Independence Day flag raising took place outside of
Binghamton City Hall today.
Members of 3 local congregations, Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church,
Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the First Ukrainian
Pentecostal Church, listened to speakers and sang the Ukrainian national
anthem.
Master of Ceremonies Victor Czumak says the event demonstrates their
solidarity with Ukraine in the hope of a brighter future.
Czumak says, “It’s a very passionate time, a very joyous time and
sometimes bittersweet because even though we celebrate the
independence, we still have a lot of turmoil going on back at home in
Ukraine with Russian influence in certain areas, people jockeying for
position. But all-in-all, people come with hope to celebrate that they can be
here and once again see our home country be free from tyranny.”
Russian armed forces seized the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea back in
2014 and have been backing an ongoing insurgency in the eastern portion
of Ukraine which borders Russia.
Speakers spoke about the need for US support as Ukraine continues to
struggle against Russian aggression.