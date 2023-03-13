ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NY Governor Kathy Hochul will be speaking Monday morning on the upcoming Storm expected to hit parts of New York State.

For much of the state, it’s been a fairly green winter most of the season. But for areas such as Buffalo, this winter has proved fatal.

Tuesday’s storm system is a developing nor’easter, expected to touch the coastline of New England. Governor Hochul will be speaking on the storm outside of the Department of Transportation Garage in Albany.

The following counties in the Greater Binghamton Area have a severe winter storm warning in effect:

Broome

Chenango

Delaware

Otsego

Susquehanna, PA

Tioga

