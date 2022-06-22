BIG FLATS, NY (WETM) – Coming up this Saturday, two great community events will take place in the Southern Tier.

On Saturday, June 25th, 2022 starting in the morning, the 26th Annual American Pride Ride will thunder through the Twin Tiers this Saturday to raise money and toys for local kids and veterans. This Saturday’s ride will leave from Corning Building Company in South Corning at 10 am and return to the Arnot Mall at 4 pm. The riders love seeing the public cheering them on as they pass by so if you don’t ride but want to show your support, find a spot along their route and cheer them on as they go by.

To see all the details about this Saturday’s ride including pre-registration, the route map, and the charities that benefit, you can go to the American Pride Ride page or visit the Facebook page at American Pride Ride and Rally.

Following the return of the 26th Annual American Pride Ride to the Arnot Mall there will be a new feature for all ages across Twin Tiers to come out and enjoy. It’s the first-ever Set the Sky to Music Drone Light Show!

This custom-designed show features 120 drones creating fantastic images 400’ above the Arnot Mall as they move to a choreographed music soundtrack. This show contains images and music for everyone in the family. These types of shows have been featured across the world at the Olympics, the Super Bowl, and on Prime-Time television.

Now, the Twin Tiers can come and experience this for the first time in person. Leading up to the show which starts shortly after sunset there will be a Parking Lot Block Party starting at 6 pm at the Arnot Mall with music, food, games, free inflatables, a beer garden, and much more. To see all the details including the best places to view this show from, go to the Set the Sky to Music page or visit the Facebook page at Set the Sky to Music.