OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An eclectic and eccentric collector of odd and unusual items is about to get picked over on national television.

Chris Knickerbocker of Old Souls Home in Owego will be featured in an episode of the History Channel’s reality TV show American Pickers tomorrow evening.

Knickerbocker creates what she calls reincarnated art and home decor using cast off objects and combining items in quirky and whimsical fashion. She says she and American Pickers star Mike Wolfe got along fabulously and have similar tastes and interests. Knickerbocker hopes the episode will help to put Owego on the map even more than it already is.

“People will see what a wonderful place we have here. Mike and his crew just loved the village. They just thought that this is what it’s all about, small town America, revitalization of the business district. Also, I put in a little hint to Mike that if he needs a guest picker on the road, I’m available,” said Knickerbocker.

Knickerbocker says Wolfe picked through her large collection of junk turned into art in her basement, loft and third floor studio. She says another character from the show, Jersey John, was also in Owego when they recorded last November, but does not appear in the episode.

The show airs tomorrow night at 9 on the History Channel. A special watch party is being held beginning at 8 at Ti-Ahwaga Community Players.