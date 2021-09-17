American Legion Post members gather to remember POW-MIAs

BINGHAMTON, NY – Members of the American Legion Family Post 1645 gathered along with members of the community today for a POW-MIA remembrance day ceremony.

All organizations within the post participated in the event to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Along with prayers, tributes to several POW-MIAs were read and music was provided by piper Rick Mahoney.

Post Commander Daniel O’Neil served in the Navy, and says he wants families of POW-MIAs to know they are remembered.

“There are several ceremonies all over the Triple Cities and it shows everybody that we still care,” says O’Neil.

Following the service, black balloons were released in remembrance.

