American Legion hosts homecoming gathering for veterans returning from Honor Flight

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Twin Tiers Honor Flight returns to give local veterans a special trip,

Veterans from around the Twin Tiers will leave Saturday for a special trip to Washington DC, where they will visit various memorials and other sites around the city.

A small gathering is planned when the veterans return from their trip on Sunday evening, hoping to provide the warm homecoming many of them never had.

If you’re interested in attending the group will meet at the American Legion post 1645 on Sunday at 5:30 for the 6pm arrival.

Homemade signs and other gestures are appreciated, and children are encouraged to attend.