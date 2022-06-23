BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Thanks to support from Matthews Auto Group and Visions Federal Credit Union, the American Heart Association is helping to train the next generation of lifesavers.

Earlier this month, the organization delivered CPR in school kits to three local schools. Newark Valley Middle School, Charles F. Johnson Elementary School (Endicott), and Harpursville Jr/Sr High School each received the kit that enables 10 to 20 students to learn lifesaving CPR skills in just one class period.

According to the AHA, the kit can be used to teach hands-only CPR, CPR with breaths, AED use, and choking relief.

Visions FCU and Matthews Auto executives stress the importance of training young people in lifesaving measures.

“About 70% of out of hospital cardiac arrests happen at home. That means the life you save with CPR will most likely be the life of someone you love,” said Kathy Breno, Director of Marketing at Matthews Auto Group and 2023 Southern Tier Heart Walk Chairwoman. “By placing these CPR in Schools kits in local schools, we can help more people to be prepared in a cardiac emergency, no matter where it takes place.”

To learn more about hands-only CPR, you can visit www.heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR.