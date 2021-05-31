American Grill opens in Chenango Valley State Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – A veteran owned business just opened up at the Chenango Valley State Park.

Last week, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome American Grill to Broome County.

Originating from New York City, American Grill opened up two different locations at the state park.

It has one location at the club house and another at the beach stand.

It serves items like ice cream, burgers, personal pizzas, corn, bubble tea and more.

The CEO’s Assistant, Isabel Guerrero says there’s nothing the CEO loves more than America and grilled food.

“We’re grateful to be here, we’re grateful we really appreciate the state park. We really appreciate the guests that come in, they really enjoy the food, they really enjoy that quality taste,” says Guerrero.

It has two golf carts so no matter where you are in the park, food and beverages will be delivered to you.

Soon, American Grill will also be offering table service.

The Club House hours are 9 to 9 and the beach stand is 11 to 7, but both are subject to change.

For more information go to AmericanGrillNYC.com.