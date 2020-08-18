American Family Fitness prepares to reopen

VESTAL, NY – Beginning next Monday, fitness fanatics can hit the gyms once again.

Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced gyms around the state would be allowed to reopen at the start of next week.

That includes American Family Fitness, located on the Vestal Parkway.

However, there are limitations, which include operating at 33-percent capacity, guests must wear masks at all times, extensive cleaning and sanitizing, as well as updated H-VAC equipment.

Owner Brian Andrulewich says that while he’s unsure of what’s to come, he’s prepared to welcome guests back.

“We went through this place initially, and steam cleaned every inch. It’s never looked any better than it’s looking now. Again, it’s a day at a time. I have no idea what to expect. I know a lot of people are excited. They’ve been missing their fitness. I’m excited to see a lot of them back. I feel good about that. It’s going to be, let’s see,” says Andrulewich.

While in-person classes have also been allowed to begin again next Monday, Andrulewich says his gym will ease into returning those classes in the coming weeks.

For the time being, allotting overnight hours for deep sanitization, American Family Fitness will operate Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10, Fridays from 6 to 9, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 7.