American Dairy Association of the Northeast to hold virtual NYS Dairy Princess Pageant

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tomorrow, the American Dairy Association North East will crown it’s newest princess.

The 58th annual New York State Dairy Princess Pageant gets underway tomorrow, with 12 young women participating for the title of the state Dairy Princess.

Among them is Chenango County Dairy Princess Shelby Benjamin.

Benjamin grew up in the horse world, but after developing a love for cows, she has spent the past few years not only promoting the dairy industry, but now has 6 cows of her own.

Benjamin says despite being new to the dairy world, this is an opportunity for her to use her people skills and teach others about her passion.

“This industry is so welcoming and loving. They welcome anyone. Just being able to be out there promoting the industry, whether I do win or not win, I’m still going to continue to promote. But, it would be even better to win,” says Benjamin.

The 2-day pageant will include a personal interview, a prepared speech, product knowledge exams, and several other tasks.

There will be one State Dairy Princess crowned, with 2 alternates selected as well as industry ambassadors.

The event will be held at the Hilton at Syracuse’s Destiny USA and streamed on the ADANE Facebook page.