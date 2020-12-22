American Dairy Association launches “Make Milk Moments” sweepstakes

The American Dairy Association is reminding people that they can create fun, festive treats using nutritious milk.

American Dairy has partnered with registered dietician Molly Morgan of Apalachin to promote the Make Milk Moments campaign.

Morgan suggests creating a hot cocoa board with a wide variety of special add-ins such as wafer cookies, yogurt-covered pretzels, peppermint sticks and chocolate-covered granola bars.

Morgan says the wholesome recipe is a great way to make a winter memory at home.

“As a registered dietician and a mom, I’m always looking for ways to sneak more nutrition into fun things, even like that cup of hot cocoa with that nice warm milk to pack in that protein, calcium, vitamin D that I know my kids and all of us need,” she says.

You can watch a demonstration of the hot cocoa board and some hot cocoa bombs that Morgan made on our website http://BinghamtonHomepage.com.

American Dairy has also launched a sweepstakes.

Take a photo or video of your family enjoying milk or a milk recipe and post it with the hash tag ‘Make Milk Moments’ for your chance to win $500 and a nostalgic gift basket.

More info at http://AmericanDairy.com/MakeMilkMoments.