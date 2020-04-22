American Dairy Association donates milk with school lunches

BINGHAMTON, NY – A generous donation from the American Dairy Association came to arrived today to be dispersed around the local community.

8,600 half-gallon bottles of milk were delivered to East Middle School this morning, and were transferred to other box trucks for distribution to several school districts including Binghamton and Vestal.

Families in need can visit their local school’s lunch booths outside the main entrance and grab a container.

Broome-Tioga BOCES Senior Director of Food Services Mark Bordeau says the donation is huge for both families and farmers.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, you see the farmers struggling out there, and this is a great way to help the farmer out, along with helping our community out, so it’s really a truly win-win situation for both our farmers and our families who are struggling right now,” says Bordeau.

Bordeau says he hopes they can bring in large loads like this so that they can reach other local school districts like Deposit, Whitney Point, and Johnson City.

American Dairy Association East CEO Rick Naczi says dairy farmers deserve as much help as they can get.

“They live to make food for people. That’s their job, and it’s frustrating for them, the way their distribution has been interrupted. Anything people can do to try to support them, to buy product at the retail store, make sure you use milk and dairy products. It would be really encouraging to our farmers right now,” says Naczi.

Naczi says he anticipates a drop in the price of milk over the next few months because of the a drop in demand caused by the closure of schools and restaurants.