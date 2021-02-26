American Civic Association vaccinates 250 people in pop-up clinic

BINGHAMTON, NY – A smoothly run operation vaccinated 250 people from underserved populations today in Binghamton.

The American Civic Association hosted a pop-up POD from 9 to 4:30 at its location on Front Street.

The focus population was immigrants, refugees, people of color and farm workers.

As Co-Chair of the regional Health Equity Task Force, ACA Executive Director Mayra Garcia is working as an ambassador to reduce vaccine hesitancy among immigrant communities.

Garcia says the effort fits perfectly into the mission of American Civic.

“When you see that all of the pieces of something that you are doing falling into place like today, it brings a lot of joy to my heart. It’s like celebrating life, that’s the way I feel today, we’re celebrating life,” says Garcia.

Garcia praised the efforts of the Health Equity Task Force, UHS and city, county and state officials in helping to coordinate the clinic.

She says that while she had been lobbying to host one, she was only notified about the opportunity on Wednesday.

The ACA managed to have interpreters on hand who speak Spanish, Laotian, Vietnamese, French and Arabic for those who needed translation.

Garcia says the ACA still has a long waiting list of those elgible for the vaccine.

But she encourages people not to give up, she expects more pop-up PODS to take place in the near future.

See the full interview with Garcia below: