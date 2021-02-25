American Civic Association to hold pop-up vaccination clinic

News
Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another pop-up clinic designed to vaccinate underserved populations is scheduled for Friday in Binghamton.

The American Civic Association on Front Street in Binghamton will be administering 250 first doses from 9 to 4:30 tomorrow.

The focus is on immigrants, refugees, people of color and farm workers who fall within the current eligibility requirements for age, occupation or comorbidities.

Anyone who thinks they may qualify can call the ACA at 723-9419.

You must have a registered appointment to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News