American Civic Association to hold COVID-19 vaccine webinar

BINGHAMTON, NY – The American Civic Association is hosting a webinar to help those that they serve gain access to the COVID vaccine.

The webinar, entitled Addressing COVID-19 Equity and Concerns, will be held tomorrow morning at 11 over Zoom.

The webinar will feature medical professionals and community leaders giving COVID vaccine information for those with concerns in the underserved communities.

ACA Executive Director and C-E-O Mayra Garcia says that this is an opportunity to give everyone, including those who are underserved and lack resources, to get the information they need to get their vaccine.

“COVID-19 is here. What can we do? We have to get together as a community. We’ve got to work together. Now, it’s us against COVID-19. Therefore, everyone should get the information, make their own wise decisions, and get the vaccine. Or, get the information and pass that information along,” says Garcia.

Garcia also serves as a Co-Chair of the Southern Tier Health Equity Task Force, which is responsible for the pop-up vaccine clinics for the underserved population in Broome County.

Garcia mentioned that she expects more pop-up clinics in the near future, and is hopeful to even host one at the ACA.