BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Civic Association wants newcomers to our area to know about the services available to keep them healthy.

The ACA held a Community Health Fair last week at its headquarters on Front Street in Binghamton.

It featured roughly 15 local organizations tabling with information about their programs.

There were also free healthy snacks, giveaways and a FitBit raffle.

The health fair was sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield which gave a presentation about the health insurance coverages that are available.

There was also a demonstration from Cornell Cooperative Extension on nutrition tips and Binghamton University spoke about access to dental care.

Coordinator Tamar Boyajian says there’s a lot more help out there than people realize.

“I, myself, am learning too. I am connecting with all of these organizations and I’m so surprised every day of how much services they offer and especially for immigrants. This is amazing.”

The Broome County Health Department was also on hand providing COVID vaccinations and boosters.

Boyajian says the ACA is looking to hold more free health fairs in the future.

It’s holding a refugee welcome dinner this Friday at 5 p.m.