American Civic Association hosts 2nd shot clinic

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, the American Civic Association in Binghamton partnered with UHS today to hold a second dose clinic for 250 people.

The focus of the pop-up POD was immigrants, refugees, people of color and farm workers.

Irma Gutierrez Garcia says she brought members of her family with her to get immunized and she encourages everyone to do the same.

“I also brought my parents with me. They got their second shot. I tell people that this is the opportunity to get the vaccination for the good of the whole community so that we can try to defeat the pandemic,” says Garcia.

The pop-up clinic was organized by the regional Health Equity Task Force.

The ACA says it hopes to be able to host more clinics in the future.