American Civic Association holds pop-up vaccine clinic event

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today the American Civic Association and other local organizations gathered for food, music, and vaccinations.

Distribution of the Pfizer vaccine was occurring inside the American Civic Association, and in the parking lot organizations were set up providing information, face painting, shirts, food and more.

In a continuing effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to those who still need it, organizers wanted to bring the community together and keep them safe.

Executive Director of the American Civic Association Mayra Garcia is excited to see the positive affect this will have on the community.

“Last year we where counting as to how many people where dying, this year I hope we’re gonna be counting how many people we are saving, so that’s what we are here for. And what a better place, than a nice sunny day today to be here interacting with each other, and enjoying the day, enjoying the music,” says Garcia.

If you where interested, but unable to make this event, there will be two more occurring soon.

August 3rd will be a clinic open in honor of returning to school, and September 10th with a theme of mental health.