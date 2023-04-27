BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On May 20th, the American Civic Association will host its annual All Nations Celebration beginning at noon.

The event is an opportunity for community members to come together and celebrate diversity and cultural heritage.

It will begin with a parade from Binghamton City Hall to the ACA, which will be followed by a range of activities, performances, raffles, and cuisines from around the world.

All are invited to come dressed in your country’s traditional attire and show off your cultural pride.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Call 607-723-9419 with any questions.