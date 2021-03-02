AMC in Vestal to open on Friday

VESTAL, NY – The movies are coming back Friday night.

AMC announced online that its Vestal Town Square 9 theater will reopen Friday.

The web posting indicates that it will be following AMC Safe and Clean policies.

That includes a requirement that all guests wear masks.

Neck gaiters and open chin bandanas are not acceptable.

Masks will be available to purchase for $1.

Movie theatres in New York can open at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screen.

A listing of which movies will be screened beginning Friday is not yet available.

The Cinema Saver in Endicott also announced they will be reopening Friday for private theater rentals and birthday parties.