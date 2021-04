ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Department of Agriculture is issuing a warning about ground turkey.

Approximately 211,406 pounds of the raw ground turkey could have traces of salmonella. No recall has been issued because the USDA believes most of the products have already been purchased.

The raw ground turkey products were produced on Dec. 18, 2020 through Dec. 29, 2020 and health officials worry the products may be frozen in consumer's freezers.