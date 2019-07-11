Amanda Basham makes an appearance at Confluence Running

A professional trail runner jogged her way into Binghamton this week.

Amanda Basham, who runs up to 100 miles on trails, paid a visit to Confluence Running in Binghamton. Basham made an appearance on behalf of Altra footwear for which she is a spokesperson. After her visit to Confluence, she went for a group run at Salt Springs State Park and later held a Q and A session with fellow runners.

Basham, who is originally from Portland Oregon, says she began running on the road until she was injured during the Boston Marathon. Now, she is pursuing her passion for off-road running.

“So I realized I could run the trails without feeling hurt. And then ever since I did, I just realized it was a lot more enjoyable, and quiet and pretty and kind of takes you to different areas that you otherwise wouldn’t see. So, I never really looked back.”

Basham considers herself an ultra runner, meaning that she runs for over 31 miles or longer each time she goes out. In April she went to Italy for a 50K and in 6 weeks is planning on going to France to compete in a 100K race.