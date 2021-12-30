TOWN OF BINGHAMTON – Lifelong Southern Tier Resident announces intentions to run for an elected office.

In a letter sent out this morning, Robin Alpaugh says he will seek the office of the 123rd state Assembly District in 2022.

Alpaugh stated he has over twenty years experience in state government, economic development and creating jobs and opportunities for residents.

The letter also mentions he is well known for his community volunteerism, and non-profit leadership for others in the greater Binghamton area.

A more formal announcement will come in the following weeks.