BINGHAMTON, NY- Broome County Parks and Recreation found out this morning that due to flooding and unsafe ice, the 2022 Crappie Derby was cancelled.

It was originally scheduled to take place tomorrow at Dorchester Park starting at 8 am in Whitney Point.

However, due to the amount of rainfall and snow melt received the past couple days, the Army Corp. of Engineers will be closing the gates to the late this afternoon.

According to the website, there will be no postpone date.

Go to its Facebook page for more detail.