WHITNEY POINT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, the “Almost Annual Crappie Derby” has been cancelled for 2023.

It was scheduled to take place this Saturday, February 18th, at Broome County’s Dorchester Park.

The event was cancelled due to the lack of ice on Whitney Point Lake. Temperatures are expected to get up into the 60’s this week which will cause flooding, ice separation from shore, and unsafe conditions.

In past years, the derby has drawn as many as 8,000 people to the park.

It is called the “Almost Annual Crappie Derby” because it often does get cancelled due to the unpredictable Upstate weather.