NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The arsonist who was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a barn at Tioga Downs that killed more than two dozen racehorses was arraigned in Tioga County Court this morning.

32-year-old Boyd Fenton of Athens was arraigned this morning in Judge Adam Schumacher’s court room.

Fenton plead not guilty to all charges on the indictment, including arson, burglary, and criminal mischief among others.

His attorney is public defender Thomas Robert Cline.

Fenton’s bail was set at 25 thousand dollars cash.

His next court appearance is an adjournment scheduled for January 22nd next year at 8:30 in the morning.