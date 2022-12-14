BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received word of a possible school shooting threat made at a Dollar General in the Town of Cincinnatus.

An individual allegedly made the threat at the store in town without referencing a specific school.

Officers and Cortland County Dispatch personnel contacted and communicated with school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties, notifying them of the situation.

Many schools in Broome, Cortland, and Chenango County decided to lockout.

The suspect who allegedly made the threat was located and interviewed by Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers.

During the interview, officers determined that there were no actual threats of violence made towards any schools.

They notified local school districts and the lockouts ended.