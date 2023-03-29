The gun that Wright was in possession of. (Courtesy of the Binghamton Police Department)

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Monday, March 27th, a man wanted for homicide by the New York City Police Department was taken into custody in Binghamton.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force assisted the NYPD Warrant Section with arresting 46-year-old McMillan Wright, of Brooklyn, at 526 Chenango Street.

After Wright was in custody, investigators recovered the following items at the residence:

(1) loaded 9mm Bryco Arms Brand handgun (pictured above)

Approximately 3.4 grams of crack cocaine

Wright was transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.