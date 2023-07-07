NEW MILFORD, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) A man who allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy in an arson fire 12 years ago was arraigned in Broome County Court today.

On March 28th, New Milford Pennsylvania man, Jeremiah Raub was arrested and charged with arson and the murder of Jeffrey Aissa. In March of 2011, Raub allegedly set fire to a home on Milford Street that killed 17-year-old Jeffrey Aissa. In early April, Raub was released on $150,000 cash bail and placed on Broome County’s Pre-Trial Release Program. Today, Raub was arraigned in Broome County Court on felony counts of murder and arson. Raub pled not guilty to all of the charges. Jeffrey’s mother Maureen was in attendance and says although Raub was arrested, her family still has to endure the pain of their loss.

“I don’t know the legalities, but my son is still dead, my home is still gone, all my possessions are gone, and my children have lived a terrible life. And none of that has been given any consideration at all” she said.

Maureen says that before Raub was arrested, she was always worried that he would come back to finish the job. The People requested a conference on additional bail to be set and are awaiting a scheduled date.