BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) –The Harpursville man accused of running down a 13 year-old bicyclist on New Year’s Day and leaving him on the shoulder to die has plead not guilty.

Bradley Law was arraigned today on two counts: leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and criminal possession of a firearm.

A Chenango Valley student has died (binghamtonhomepage.com)

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 13 year-old Brennan Loveless was hit by a pickup truck driven by Law shortly after 5:30pm on January 1st while the boy was riding his bike along Route 7 near his home on Belden Manor Road in Sanitaria Springs.



Law allegedly fled the scene while Loveless, who was thrown several yards down the shoulder, laid on the ground suffering from serious injuries.

Passersby came to his aid and he was eventually taken to Syracuse Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The following day, Law reported that his pickup truck had driven into a ditch along Bevier Street in an attempt to avoid striking a deer.

The Sheriff’s Office says it determined that his truck was the one that had struck and killed Loveless.



Today, outside of Broome County Court, Law, who is out on bail, tried to dodge our camera before finally stopping to answer a question.

Alleged Child Killer Bradley Law says, “I will answer any question that you would like.” Jim Ehmke asks, “Did you do it?” Law says, “No sir. I did not purposely do anything sir.”

Law appeared in court today with his lawyer Ron Benjamin.

The Sheriff’s Office initially charged Law with criminally negligent homicide, however, a Broome County grand jury did not indict him on that charge.



Brennan’s mother Christina previously told NewsChannel 34 that the 13 year-old was a very outgoing, spirited and simple child.



She says he loved to hunt and fish and help his grandfather with his wood.

Christina says Brennan died doing what he loved, riding his bicycle.