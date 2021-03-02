All SUNY Broome Ice Center vaccination slots filled

BROOME COUNTY – All of the available appointments for vaccine clinics announced for tomorrow and Thursday at the SUNY Broome Ice Center have now been filled.

The 1100 appointments were finally filled this afternoon as the clinic dedicated to those 65 and older had its last slot claimed this afternoon.

Clinics for essential workers, the developmentally disabled and their caregivers and those with comorbidities were filled yesterday.

The Broome County health department was also promised 1950 doses of Pfizer this week to vaccinate the 65 plus population, but details on a clinic to administer those is still being worked out.

Meanwhile, 900 additional doses are headed to pharmacies this week while the local hospitals are receiving 100 doses to serve their medical personnel.