All star golf tournament will host 35 sports celebrities

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The Black Aces are back along with all the other All-Stars who help raise money for the needy in our area each year.

Security Mutual Life Insurance announced the lineup for the 18th annual Jim “Mudcat” Grant All-Star golf tournament.



There will be 35 celebrities, many of them retired athletes, including Al Downing, Fergie Jenkins and J.R Richard.



They are members of the Black Aces, African-American pitchers who had 20 win seasons in Major League Baseball.



As always, proceeds will support programs offered by The Broome County Urban League and The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton as well as food programs run by CHOW and Catholic Charities.



In addition, a separate fundraising event will be held during the tournament to support the Veterans of Broome County.

Former New York Yankees pitcher Al Downing says the money the tournament generates for community organizations can make a big impact in people’s lives.

“Provides the opportunity, the means for a lot of people and the inspiration to keep trying. Sometimes people don’t get those opportunities early, and they feel like they’ve been left behind.But you’ve never been left behind if you don’t feel left behind,” says former MLB Pitcher Al Dowing.

Downing says the Boys Club in his New Jersey hometown was a valuable gathering place for kids in his neighborhood.