All-Star Golf Tournament raises funds for nonprofits like Catholic Charities

BINGHAMTON – As the end of August approaches so does an annual round of golf dedicated to supporting the community.

The Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament, sponsored by Security Mutual Life Insurance, takes place next week.

As always, the tournament will be donating $10,000 to four local nonprofits: The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, The Urban league, CHOW and Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Lori Accardi says the money goes toward food for 45 residents a month in Binghamton and Endicott.

She says the All-Star Golf donation provides some flexibility at a crucial time.

“Really this is a significant influx of resources. And it’s at a time of the year when kids are coming back to school. It’s really great to be able to serve them. We’re really struggling over the summer to patch it together for kids who aren’t in school for two meals a day. So we’ve been doing our summer food drive but this golf tournament is going to kick in at an important moment for us,” she said.

Along with providing food for those in need, Catholic Charities has an Economic Independence Program that looks to help homeless and jobless people get back on their feet.

The 18th Annual Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament will be taking place at the Links at Hiawatha next Thursday, August 29th.