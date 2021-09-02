All-Star Golf Tournament honors Jim “Mudcat” Grant

BINGHAMTON, NY – The All Star golf tournament is celebrating 20 years with a new name that honors the legacy of one of its founders.

What is now called the Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament teed off at the Links at Hiawatha in Apalachin this morning.

Grant died in June at the age of 85.

Two decades ago, he partnered with Security Mutual Life Insurance Chairman and CEO Bruce Boyea to launch the tournament which features former sports stars and other celebrities including members of the

Black Aces, the name given to African-American pitchers who had 20 win seasons in Major League Baseball.

Prior to the start, there were a number of tributes to Grant and all of his charitable works.

“Incredible individual what he has done for the community, what he’s done for the kids. I remember Mudcat telling me once that if we can make a difference in one life, this is worth it. And in his case, many, many hundreds of lives have been impacted by this tournament,” says Boyea.

The tournament also honored 2 other past participants who passed away in the past year: Black Ace J-R Richard and musician Charley Pride.

Notable celebrities this year included former pitchers Al Downing, Fergie Jenkins and Vern Law.

Each year, the tournament raises thousands of dollars for the Urban League, Boys and Girls Club, CHOW and Catholic Charities.

It also donates money to local veterans causes.