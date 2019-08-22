All-Star Golf tournament benefits CHOW

BINGHAMTON – Today we take a look at another beneficiary of the Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament.

CHOW is one of the 4 non-profits that receives $10,000 from the tournament to help the community every year.

CHOW Director Jack Seman says summer is a busy time for them as there are 16,000 kids in Broome County that receive free or reduced lunch that face food insecurity.

He says without the donation from the All-Star Golf tournament, they would not be able to provide the amount of meals that they do.

“It really is an honor to be recognized by this tournament and to have the support of Security Mutual and the Black Aces. They are such an incredible partner and they really do so much for the community,” says Semen.

Seman says CHOW distributes over 175,000 pounds of food locally each month.

Other programs provided by CHOW include Broome Bounty which recovers food that would normally go to waste, and a job training program.

The 18th Annual Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament will be taking place at the Links at Hiawatha next Thursday August 29th.