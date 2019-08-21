All-Star Golf tournament benefits the Urban League

BINGHAMTON – Today we take a look at another beneficiary of the Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament.

The Urban League is one of the four nonprofits that receives $10,000 from the tournament to help the community every year.

The Urban League has been apart of the tournament since its inception in 2002 partnering with Security Mutual and the Black Aces.

Executive Director Jennifer Lesko says the donations from the tournament has been huge, helping the fill the gap in funding for their summer and after school programs.

“It’s really essential because as I said it help fills the gap where we may have some funding shortages. The golf tournament itself is a great event and its like a family reunion now because we’ve been apart of it for so long. Those proceeds not only are important that day but they help us for the entire year,” she said.

The Urban League also offers job training and placement programs, a food pantry, and helps those in need with clothing and payment of rent and utility bills.

The 18th Annual Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament will be taking place at the Links at Hiawatha next Thursday August 29th.