All Star Golf benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Today we take one last look at a beneficiary of this
week’s Jim Mudcat Grant All-Star Golf Tournament.
The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton is one of the 4 non-profits that
receives 10 thousand dollars from the tournament every year.
Executive Director Marybeth Smith says one of the programs the All-Star
Golf plays a big role in helping is their Power Hour.
It’s an after school program for kids that provides any help to prepare
students for school such as tutoring, mentoring and also provides dinner.
Smith says the All-Star golf donation is essential to the club’s operation.
“Our children need us. These are children that really count on us to help
them with everyday things. Including homework, studying for test and
having their meals and without this it’s tough. We need all the support we
can get, and the funds we get from this really go a long way in helping our
members,” says Smith.
The Boys and Girls Club provides a wide variety of programming for kids
including, art, dance, computers and sports.
The 18th Annual All-Star Golf Tournament will be taking place at the Links
at Hiawatha this Thursday.