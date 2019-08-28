All star baseball players pay UHS patients a visit

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Patients at UHS had the opportunity to meet with some of the All-Stars Wednesday.



Downing and Chirpie Casey met with patients, visitors, and staff to autograph baseballs and talk with fans.



Casey says the tournament is special because of all the money it makes for the different organizations.

“I’m honored from the bottom of my heart to be with them. it’s my 13th year with them I just feel like part of them. Whenever I get invited I’m grateful,” says Casey.

Casey played professionally for 10 years and is now representing the All American Girls Professional Baseball League.

As an Associate Member of the League for over 40 years, Casey has been invited the past 13 years to participate in the charity tournament.



The 18th Annual All-Star Golf Tournament will be taking place at the Links at Hiawatha Thursday.