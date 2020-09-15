All STAC sports postponed until 2021

A week from today, low and moderate risk high school sports were set to begin.

However, that is no longer the case.

Yesterday, in a news release, the Southern Tier Athletic Conference announced that all sports that were to be played this year are being postponed until 2021.

The decision came after multiple meetings between superintendents, athletic directors, and league officials, citing concern for student health and safety.

Representatives of each STAC school took the measure to a vote, with the overwhelming majority in favor of postponing until next year, according to STAC Executive Director Kevin McGoff.

McGoff believes that while there will be push back, these decisions are unprecedented and were done in the best interest of safety.

“There’s going to be trial and error, and I believe everyone is doing their best to work through this. I don’t think they’re very easy decisions. People may disagree. But, I think everybody is trying to do the right thing, and we will continue to do that as well,” he said.

McGoff says the STAC will follow the New York State Athletic Association condensed fall, winter, and spring sports season, with the winter season tentatively set to begin on January 4th.

Until then, each school has the ability to practice in preparation for a new season.

The STAC joins the Interscholastic Athletic Conference and, as of this afternoon, the Midstate Athletic Conference as Section 4 conferences putting sports on hold until the new year.