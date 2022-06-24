BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Civic Association is collaborating with the City of Binghamton to host an all nations celebration tomorrow, June 25th, starting at noon.

The celebration will kick-off with a parade that begins at City Hall and will end back at the ACA. Following the parade, the association will host a celebration that includes ethnic food, live performances, raffle tickets, cultural displays, and more.

The event is $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. All are welcome.

The American Civic Association is located at 131 Front Street in Binghamton. Call 607-7239419 or email contact@americancivic.com for more information on the event.