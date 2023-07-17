OXFORD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) 6 on the Square is back with another show as they continue their summer concert series.

Alice Howe with Freebo and their band will perform on July 23 at 2 p.m. in Lafayette Park.

Howe is a vocalist from Massachusetts who developed a love of music through her parents record collection. She takes inspiration from folk to rock and everything in between. She is described as an old soul inside a 30-something millennial. Freebo is a Los Angeles musician who is deemed one of the greatest bassists of our time. He has accompanied stars such as Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr and Dr. John. When he heard Howe play, a friendship and musical partnership began. They have recorded and release two full-length albums, “Visions” and “Circumstance.”

The concert is free for all who attend and is sponsored by the Robert C. Smith Foundation, NBT Bank, Pete Perkins and Patocka’s Restaurant. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will move inside 6 on the Square.