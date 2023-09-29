BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Film Festival will return Sept. 30, 2023, to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special celebrity guest as the host.

Award-winning actor, Alec Baldwin, is set to host this year’s film festival taking place at the Mohegan Manor on 58 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville.

The film festival starts at 4:00 p.m. and goes till 10:00 p.m. starting with a cocktail reception followed by a Q & A with Alec Baldwin, a screening of the classic film “Being There” (1979) and ending the night with Alec receiving the Syracuse International Film Festival’s Sophia Award.

Many know Alec Baldwin for his role as Jack Donaghy on NBC’s 30 Rock from 2006-2013 and starring in Saturday Night Live.

However, apart from Alec Baldwin’s impressive career in film, television, and theatre, he has continued his late mother, Carol M. Baldwin’s, philanthropic work as she founded The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY.

“The Baldwin Fund continues to annually award grants for research conducted at SUNY Upstate Medical University and Upstate University Hospital. Alec Baldwin carries on his mother’s impressive legacy through this fund and displays a desire to help others in need as well as the New York community. He has consistently supported Long Island libraries in an effort to promote literacy and has used his platform to advocate for tax breaks for the New York film and television industry,” stated Syracuse Film Festival.

Alec Baldwin’s ongoing support for important causes is evident as he was the one who decided to assist the Syracuse International Film Festival in hosting this event. Baldwin frequently expresses his fondness for the upstate city as his mother was from Syracuse.

In addition to Alec Baldwin’s attendance, the event will also include special guests Damon

Feldman and Rob Schwartz. At the festival, Mohegan Manor will offer a variety of refreshments and food options throughout the evening and red carpet, vendors and networking opportunities will be offered as well.

Tickets are $30 for General Admission and $75 for V.I.P. and can be purchased here.