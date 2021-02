BROOME COUNTY – An Albany-area man has been arrested for traveling to our area in order to have sex with a child.

53 year-old Charles Wager of Castleton-on-Hudson is accused of coming to Broome County on February 5th for a sexual encounter with a 10 year-old.

Undercover FBI agents posed as the fictional child’s parent and then the child in scheduling the rendezvous online.

The U-S Attorney’s Office charged Wager with attempting to entice or coerce a child.